Arkansas 77, Vanderbilt 75: Michael Qualls scored 17 points and hit a 3-pointer with 2.7 seconds left to lift the visiting Razorbacks to an SEC victory over the Commodores.

Qualls finished 5-of-10 from the field and made three 3-pointers and Coty Clarke had 14 points and five rebounds for the Razorbacks (15-8, 4-6). Rashad Madden had 12 points, including a 3-pointer in the final three minutes, and Mardracus Wade added 11 points.

Ron Odom scored 22 points and Kyle Fuller had 20 points and five assists for the Commodores (13-9, 5-5), who saw their four-game win streak come to an end. Damian Jones came up with 12 points and seven rebounds and Dai-Jon Parker chipped in with 11 points.

Arkansas led by nine points on three occasions in the second half before the Commodores put together a 12-0 run to forge ahead 71-68 with fewer than four minutes remaining. Madden scored five points to answer buckets by Fuller and James Siakam before Fuller countered a free throw by Clarke with two of his own to set the table for Qualls, who received an assist from Madden.

The Razorbacks didn’t miss many shots in the first half, shooting over 60 percent from the field and making 5-of-9 from beyond the arc and 6-of-8 from the foul line in building a 45-40 halftime lead. Clarke had 11 points, including nine straight over a two-minute span for Arkansas, which led 27-19 at the midway point.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Commodores shot 51.9 percent and made five 3-pointers in the first half but had a tough time handling the Razorbacks’ full-court press, which resulted in nine steals and 11 turnovers. ... Arkansas scored just eight points over the final 8:47 of the second half. ... The Razorbacks improved to 3-19 in SEC road games under head coach Mike Anderson.