Preview: Arkansas at Wake Forest

Wake Forest has been winning the close ones this season and might need to capture another on Friday, when it hosts Arkansas in a nonconference game. All five of the Demon Deacons’ victories in 2015-16 have been by single digits - the last three by four points or fewer, including a 69-68 triumph over Rutgers which was capped by a 12-point comeback over the final nine minutes.

Arkansas had a much different experience in its most recent game, blowing out Northwestern State 117-78 as Moses Kingsley led seven players in double figures with 21 points and 10 rebounds for his fourth double-double in the last six contests. He’ll form a premier matchup against Wake Forest’s Devin Thomas, who recorded 23 points and 17 rebounds Sunday to bump his season averages to 18.4 and 11.3. The difference-maker could be Arkansas guard Dusty Hannahs, a deadly perimeter shooter who has made 51.5 percent of his attempts from long range while averaging a team-high 18 points. He normally would have a sizable advantage against Mitchell Wilbekin, but his Wake Forest counterpart has combined to convert 8-of-14 from beyond the arc in his last two games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT ARKANSAS (3-3): Jabril Durham is making a name for himself and could land in the record books if he maintains his current playmaking pace. In the most recent game, he became the first Razorback in 20 years to register at least 14 points, 10 assists and five steals, and the first since 2010 to record double figures in both points and assists. Durham, a senior, has 48 assists through six games, putting him on pace to smash the program’s single-season record of 219 set in 1996 by Kareem Reid.

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (5-2): Bryant Crawford, a freshman point guard, missed the third-place game at the Maui Invitational last week with an illness and then had his worst shooting performance of the season against Rutgers, missing seven of his eight shots and scoring seven points. Crawford’s struggles began in Maui, when he was 11-of-32 in the first two games and also turned in an eight-turnover effort in a win over Indiana. In addition to Thomas, Wilbekin and Crawford, two others are averaging double figures in scoring for the Demon Deacons - most notably 6-10 forward Konstantinos Mitoglou, who is second on the team in 3-point attempts (35) but shooting only 28.6 percent from beyond the arc.

TIP-INS

1. Durham is one of three in players in program history to have at least three games with double-digit assists during a season.

2. Wake Forest has lost its last eight games against SEC opponents, with its last win coming against Vanderbilt during the 2006-07 campaign.

3. The Demon Deacons twice this season have rallied from 12 points down to win, marking just the third time in program history they have accomplished that feat.

PREDICTION: Wake Forest 80, Arkansas 74