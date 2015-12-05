Wake Forest 88, Arkansas 85

Forward Devin Thomas scored 10 of his 20 points in the last nine minutes and forward Dinos Mitoglou hit a go-ahead 3-point basket with 45.2 seconds left to lift Wake Forest past Arkansas 88-85 on Friday night at Lawrence Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Mitolglou’s tiebreaking basket came before the Demon Deacons missed three of four free throws to leave an opening for Arkansas. Guard Anthlon Bell’s 3-point attempt bounced away at the buzzer.

Forward Cornelius Hudson poured in 17 points, guard Mitchell Wilbekin had 13 points and Mitoglou and forward John Collins each finished with 10 points for the Demon Deacons (6-2), who avenged a 30-point loss from last season.

Forward Moses Kingsley and guard Dusty Hannahs each tallied 15 points for Arkansas (3-4).

Guard Manuale Watkins finished with 13 and Bell had 13.

Hudson, in his third game back since serving a season-opening five-game suspension, scored 13 of Wake Forest’s points as the Demon Deacons built a 32-23 lead in slightly more than 11 minutes.

The margin grew to as much as 11 points before a 48-39 halftime score. Arkansas overcame a 14-point hole in the second half to take a 66-65 lead on Hannahs’ three-point play with 8:45 left.

Mitoglou, who scored all his points in the second half, gave the Demon Deacons the lead back with a 3-pointer on the next possession and Thomas converted on a three-point play to make it 71-66.