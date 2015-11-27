Preview: Arkansas State at Baylor

Baylor looks to post its third straight victory - and fourth in four tries at home this season - when it hosts Arkansas State on Friday afternoon. The Bears are coming off a 39-point rout of Savannah State at home on Monday, while the Red Wolves were on the wrong side of a 23-point decision at Oregon two days later.

Baylor has been at home for much of the season, with its lone loss coming at Oregon. Al Freeman leads the Bears’ four double-digit scorers with 16.8 points, while Rico Gathers has averaged 13.8 and a team-best 8.5 rebounds. Baylor’s defense has been stifling, allowing opponents to shoot 38 percent and average just 62.5 points. The Red Wolves have been averaging 74.4 points, however, and will look for big efforts from Devin Carter (14.6 points) and Anthony Livingston (14, 10.8 rebounds) to stay in this one.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest

ABOUT ARKANSAS STATE (2-3): Despite the losing record, the Red Wolves’ defense has been what coach John Brady would like to see, holding opponents to 37.3 percent shooting from the field - including 32.7 percent from 3-point range. While Arkansas State was helped by holding Lyon College to 37 points in its second game of the season, it also has stayed close with most opponents, falling by nine to SIU Edwardsville and just one at Savannah State. Brady is hoping the experience of playing teams like Oregon and Baylor in the Global Sports Shootout - as well as at Missouri on Dec. 1 - will help the team going forward into the Sun Belt Conference campaign.

ABOUT BAYLOR (3-1): The Bears’ recent victory over Savannah State was nice in that it was a 39-point win, but also that senior Taurean Prince may be getting his game going as he finished with 20 points, nine assists and seven rebounds after tallying 33 points in the season’s first three contests. Coach Scott Drew says he understands the pressure on Prince as a senior to have a big year, but he sees the forward starting to relax and letting the game come to him. “It’s been a few rough games, but it’s part of the process,” Prince told reporters. “You’ve got to stick to what you know and don’t change up anything. You just have to continue to believe in yourself.”

TIP-INS

1. Livingston has averaged 16.3 points and 15 rebounds in the three games following a contest in which he scored nine or fewer points.

2. Baylor leads the Big 12 in assists (21.5 per game) while ranking second in the conference in steals (nine per game) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.6).

3. Gathers needs 35 rebounds to break Brian Skinner’s school record in the category.

PREDICTION: Baylor 92, Arkansas State 70