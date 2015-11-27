No. 20 Baylor 94, Arkansas State 72

Baylor senior forward Taurean Prince scored a career-high 25 points and guard Al Freeman added 19 to lead No. 20 Baylor past Arkansas State 94-72 in Waco, Texas, on Friday afternoon.

Baylor senior forward Rico Gathers had 13 rebounds and went 8 of 8 from the free-throw line en route to 10 points and his 26th career double-double, the most among active Big 12 players.

Related Coverage Preview: Arkansas State at Baylor

Forward Johnathan Motley scored 13 points off the bench for Baylor. Point guard Lester Medford was the team’s fifth double-digit scorer with 10.

Prince, who added seven rebounds and five assists, broke his previous career high of 24, set March 6 versus Texas Tech. He has eight 20-point games in his past 23 games.

Guard Devin Carter and forward Anthony Livingston each had 20 points for Arkansas State (2-4).

Baylor (4-1) looked like it was going to run away with it after taking a 24-point lead with five minutes left in the first half. But the Red Wolves went on a 24-7 run that spanned halftime to cut the lead to 50-43 with 17:35 to go.

Prince then scored seven of the Bears’ next nine points as Baylor re-took control and pushed the lead to as many as 30 points.

Baylor has won 28 consecutive non-conference home games - its last such loss was to?Northwestern on Dec. 4, 2012.