Preview: Arkansas State at Colorado

Colorado’s bad-game, good-game pattern on offense could come to an end when the Buffaloes host Arkansas State on Monday. Colorado shot 62.2 percent from the floor and made 9-of-17 from 3-point range while seven players scored in double figures in Saturday’s 94-70 victory over Jackson State. Meanwhile, the Red Wolves began their two-game swing through the Rocky Mountain region by losing to Wyoming 85-64 with a defensive performance that did not please coach John Brady.

Coach Tad Boyle may consider playing more games at 10 a.m. local time as Saturday’s game served as a wake-up call for junior guard Askia Booker, who snapped out of an early season slump with 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting. ”I got going a little bit and I thank coach Boyle for that,‘’ Booker told the school web site. “He tells me to be aggressive 24/7, to take shots when I’m open.” Booker, whose offseason workout regimen included making 500 jump shots daily and 1,000 on Sunday, was 11-for-33 from the field prior to Saturday, when he made more 3-pointers (3-of-7) than he did in his first three games (2-for-11).

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT ARKANSAS STATE (2-1): Brady was discouraged following Saturday’s game, especially with the play of his defense which allowed the Cowboys to shoot 56.3 percent from the field and make 8-of-17 from 3-point range. “We can’t stop anybody right now and we obviously didn’t do it today,” Brady told the school web site. “There’s two things we don’t do well at this time – we don’t defend and we don’t rebound.‘’ The senior backcourt tandem of Brandon Reed (6.3 points, 3.0 assists), an All-Sun Belt Conference preseason second-team selection, and Ed Townsel (3.0, 1.7), an All-Sun Belt preseason third-team pick, is off to a slow start.

ABOUT COLORADO (3-1): Another encouraging aspect from Saturday was the 23 assists the Buffaloes recorded, seeing as they only registered four in Wednesday’s 63-58 victory over Wyoming. “When we share the ball like we did, with seven guys in double figures, that’s fun,‘’ Boyle told the school web site. ”It’s better to reinforce in a positive way. ... you can catch more flies with honey.” Sophomore F Xavier Johnson, who averaged 11 points and four rebounds in the first three games, did not play Saturday after getting “dinged” in practice Friday, according to Boyle, but the coach hopes to have him back Monday.

TIP-INS

1. Colorado has four players averaging double figures in scoring, led by 6-10 sophomore Josh Scott (13.3), who also grabs a team-best 8.8 rebounds.

2. The teams already have three common opponents this season, as the Buffaloes have played - and defeated - every team that the Cowboys have faced (Jackson State, Tennessee-Martin and Wyoming.)

3. Arkansas State, which finished 19-12 last season but was not invited to a postseason tournament, was picked to finish third in the Sun Belt preseason poll.

PREDICTION: Colorado 76, Arkansas State 54