Colorado 93, Arkansas State 70: Josh Scott scored a season-high 20 points to help the host Buffaloes pull away from the Red Wolves.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 13 points while freshman Wesley Gordon added nine points and eight rebounds as Colorado (4-1) had seven players score at least seven points. Freshmen George King (11 points), Jaron Hopkins (10) and Tre‘Shaun Fletcher (nine) also contributed to the Buffaloes’ season-high point total.

Melvin Johnson III scored 25 points while Brandon Reed recorded all 21 of his in the second half as the starters did all the scoring for Arkansas State (2-2). Kirk Van Slyke registered 13 of his 15 points in the first half as he and Johnson combined for all 28 Red Wolves points in the opening 20 minutes.

As Van Slyke and Johnson shot 8-for-15 from the floor and their teammates 0-for-13 in the first half, the Buffaloes spread the ball around and placed eight players in the scoring column while taking an 18-point lead at the break. King (11) and Scott (10) combined to score the final 11 Colorado points.

Reed became the third Arkansas State player to score in the game when he erupted for nine straight points to start the second half and his 3-pointer cut the deficit to 55-47 with 15:37 left. Colorado regrouped and Xavier Talton’s 3-pointer with 7:05 remaining capped a 25-11 run and gave the Buffaloes a 22-point lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Buffaloes swept the Global Sports Main Event, a round-robin series between Colorado, Arkansas State, Wyoming, Tennessee-Martin and Jackson State. ... Sophomore F Xavier Johnson, who averaged 11 points in his first three games, missed his second straight contest after suffering an undisclosed injury during practice Friday. ... Scott was 7-for-8 from the field and made all six of his free throws as Colorado was 24-for-30 from the line and received 34 points from its bench.