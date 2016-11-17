Preview: Arkansas State at Georgetown

There’s never a good time to blow a seven-point lead in the final 71 seconds of regulation time - but at least Georgetown has the entire season to put Tuesday’s shocking loss behind it. The Hoyas look to appease the home crowd Thursday night as it hosts an Arkansas State team that has also split its first two games.

Georgetown head coach John Thompson III was calm but firm when discussing how his team watched Maryland storm back from a late deficit to steal a 76-75 win on Melo Trimble’s game-clinching free throws with 7.6 seconds remaining. “We have to go back and we have to learn,“ Thompson said after the game. ”We can’t have fouls with no time coming off the clock. You have to know where you are on the court. Our turnovers are things that we can control as opposed to that they forced us into. It is hard sitting here to find something positive, but we played well for long stretches and at the end we have a lot of things we can learn from.” L.J. Peak led the way with 21 points for the Hoyas, who lost all the momentum they had built in a 105-60 season-opening rout of South Carolina Upstate. Arkansas State dropped its opener 76-66 to North Dakota State but rebounded to trounce NAIA member Central Baptist 100-57.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT ARKANSAS STATE (1-1): Fellow guards Rashad Lindsey and Connor Kern have been the backbone of the Red Wolves’ offense; they lead the team in scoring at 11.5 and 11 points per game, respectively, and are shooting a combined 15-of-26 from the field through the first two games. Third-year guard Donte Thomas has been Arkansas State’s best all-around threat, averaging 10 points, 8.5 assists and 6.5 rebounds, and he overcame a 2-for-13 shooting performance in the opener to knock down 5-of-8 attempts against Central Baptist. The Red Wolves have been particularly adept at defending from long range, limiting foes to just seven made 3-pointers on 38 attempts.

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (1-1): The Hoyas were probably fortunate to have a lead in the final minute considering they shot just 32 percent on the night, but a parade to the free-throw line (37-of-42) made up for a cold night from the field. Tre Campbell is expected to be the leader of the reserve unit, but he had a dismal showing Tuesday, scoring just four points in 21 minutes and stepping out of bounds with Georgetown ahead by a point in the dying moments. Robert Morris transfer Rodney Pryor had another strong showing against the Terrapins - scoring 14 points and adding six rebounds, two steals and a block - and leads the team in scoring at 23 points per game.

TIP-INS

1. Georgetown is averaging 37 free-throw attempts through two games, tied for eighth most in the nation entering Wednesday.

2. Hoyas F Isaac Copeland recorded his first collegiate double-double Tuesday with 13 points and 13 rebounds.

3. Arkansas State is 2-4 all-time against Big East foes, but has never faced Georgetown.

PREDICTION: Georgetown 85, Arkansas State 70