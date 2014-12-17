Preview: Arkansas State at Mississippi State

Mississippi State returns home Wednesday to host Arkansas State looking to find its offense and end a three-game losing streak. The Bulldogs have averaged 51.7 points per game in losses to TCU, Tulane and Oregon State, shooting 36.5 percent from the field as the momentum of a season-opening five-game winning streak evaporated. Now Mississippi State plays its next six games inside the state of Mississippi looking to settle an offense that has struggled to find consistent scoring options other than Fred Thomas and Gavin Ware.

Thomas rebounded from an eight-point performance against Tulane to score 16 against Oregon State, but Ware – who had scored double figures in his first seven games – finished with just six against the Beavers. Roquez Johnson has scored 22 points in his past four contests after averaging 16.5 in his first four games. Arkansas State has lost its past two games, falling to Purdue and Toledo, and is 2-9 all-time against the Bulldogs.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT ARKANSAS STATE (2-4): Anthony Livingston leads the Red Wolves in scoring at 17.3 points, ranking fourth in the Sun Belt Conference. Cameron Golden scored a team-high 18 points in Arkansas State’s 73-65 loss at Toledo on Saturday, three days after a 41-point loss at Purdue. The last victory for the Red Wolves came against NAIA school Belhaven on Dec. 6, as Arkansas State is 1-5 against Division I competition.

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (5-3): At least the Bulldogs are not on the road Wednesday, as Mississippi State has dropped 19 road games in a row, committing seven turnovers in the first seven minutes at Oregon State. Johnson ranks fifth in the SEC in field-goal percentage (57.8 percent) but Mississippi State is 13th in the 14-team league in scoring offense (64.4 points). Thomas has made 18 3-pointers, fourth in the conference.

TIP-INS

1. The Bulldogs have been outrebounded in their past three games 114-99.

2. Mississippi State is 11-for-46 from 3-point range during its losing streak; the Bulldogs made eight 3s in their last victory, Nov. 28 against Saint Louis.

3. The Bulldogs are 12-1 in their past 13 home games against non-conference foes.

PREDICTION: Mississippi State 72, Arkansas State 56