Preview: Arkansas State at Missouri

Missouri looks to stop a three-game slide when it returns home to host Arkansas State on Tuesday. The Tigers have dropped three straight since opening the season with consecutive home wins and look to remain unbeaten at Mizzou Arena.

Missouri coach Kim Anderson was disappointed to see his team drop both of its games in the CBE Hall of Fame Classic last week in Kansas City, but the Tigers did show some fight in the second half of a 67-62 loss to Northwestern, trimming a 14-point halftime deficit to three in the final minute. “I’m encouraged but certainly not pleased with where we’re at,” Anderson told reporters. “I know we’re young, but we’ve got to start learning.” The Red Wolves are coming off a tough two-game road trip in which they were routed by a pair of ranked teams – 91-68 at Oregon and 94-72 at Baylor. It’s the first meeting since 1996, when Missouri routed Arkansas State 81-47 to improve to 5-0 in the series.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT ARKANSAS STATE (2-4): The Red Wolves like to play at a quick pace and have had at least one player score 20 or more points in four straight games. Leading scorers Devin Carter (15.5 points) and Anthony Livingston (15 points, 9.8 rebounds) have done so twice, while guards Sean Gardner (6.7 points) and Donte Thomas (12.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists) each scored 21 in a win over Jackson State. Thomas has done an impressive job of getting to the foul line, where he is 33-of-43 this season and is on pace to threaten the school record for free-throw attempts.

ABOUT MISSOURI (2-3): A trio of freshmen have combined for 54.3 percent of the Tigers’ scoring with Kevin Puryear (13.6 points) and Terrence Phillips (nine points) leading the way. Missouri lacks dynamic offensive players, though, and alarmingly has exactly as many turnovers (57) as assists. Sophomore forward Jakeenan Gant has not progressed as hoped and has seen his playing time dwindle while averaging just 2.6 points.

TIP-INS

1. Missouri is averaging 21.4 free throw attempts per game after getting to the line an average of 17.5 times per game a year ago.

2. Arkansas State has been outscored 100-43 at the free throw line in its four losses.

3. Missouri F Ryan Rosburg had eight points and nine rebounds versus Northwestern after totaling only seven points through the first four games.

PREDICTION: Missouri 71, Arkansas State 65