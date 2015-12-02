FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Missouri 88, Arkansas State 78
#US College Basketball
December 2, 2015 / 3:28 AM / 2 years ago

Missouri 88, Arkansas State 78

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Missouri 88, Arkansas State 78

Despite the best efforts of guard Devin Carter, Arkansas State couldn’t overcome an ice-cold start in a 88-78 loss to Missouri on Tuesday in Columbia, Mo.

Missouri, losers of three straight after a 2-0 start, established a double-digit lead over the Red Wolves less than six minutes into the game.

Arkansas State (2-5) started 0-for-12 from the field, and Missouri (3-3) led 48-29 at halftime, then extended the margin to as many as 25 points in the second half.

Trailing 62-37 with 14:52 left in the game, the Red Wolves went on a 29-8 run to cut Missouri’s lead to four points with 4:54 remaining. Carter contributed eight points over that stretch, and he led all scorers with 24 points on 8-of-14 shooting.

Tigers sophomore guard Namon Wright answered the Red Wolves’ run with six unanswered points after the lead dwindled to four. He started with a four-point play on a made 3-point attempt, then followed it up with a layup to push Missouri’s lead back to 10.

Wright led Missouri with 14 points, part of a balanced effort that included five players in double figures.

