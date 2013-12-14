Preview: Arkansas State at Nebraska

Through the season’s first nine games, Nebraska has gone only as far as its defense has allowed. The Cornhuskers look for an improved performance on the defensive side of the ball when they host Arkansas State on Saturday. Nebraska has surrendered 88.3 points during its three losses - including an 82-67 setback against Creighton on Dec. 8 - compared to 55.2 points surrendered during the school’s six victories, which include wins over Georgia and Miami (Fla.).

“It escalated in a hurry, huh?” said Nebraska coach Tim Miles after his team fell behind 22-3 against Creighton and trailed by as many as 32 points before losing by 15. “We really let our offense affect our defensive energy level.” The Cornhuskers had won three games in a row despite leading scorer Terran Petteway shooting only 10-of-33 during the streak. Second-leading scorer Shavon Shields only chipped in 24 total points during the winning streak, but bounced back to pour in 22 against Creighton and will certainly be a point of focus for an Arkansas State team that enters on a three-game winning streak of its own.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT ARKANSAS STATE (5-2): The matchup with Nebraska will be a good test for Arkansas State, which lost at Wyoming and Colorado by a combined 44 points during a three-day span last month. The Red Wolves’ three highest scoring games have come in their last three contests - all wins - in which they have averaged better than 93 points per game. Melvin Johnson III has started his senior season on fire, averaging a team-high 17.9 points on 54.7 percent shooting from the field, including an astonishing 27-of-42 from 3-point range.

ABOUT NEBRASKA (6-3): Not only has Petteway struggled from the field (41.4 percent) this season but he also has nearly twice as many turnovers (17) as assists (10). The ratios aren’t much better for Shields (16-to-14) and Tai Webster (22-to-18), although leading rebounder Leslee Smith is the worst of the bunch with 12 turnovers and two assists this year. Smith has double-digit rebounds in three of his last six games, but the Cornhuskers still enter the weekend 245th in the nation on the glass.

TIP-INS

1. The Cornhuskers have won seven straight home games, their longest streak since a 14-game run in 2010-11.

2. Six of the Red Wolves’ top seven scorers shoot worse than 71 percent from the foul line, although the lone exception is virtually automatic - Kirk Van Slyke (20-of-22).

3. Nebraska has this game and two others remaining before Big Ten play begins with a bang - at No. 22 Iowa, at No. 2 Ohio State and versus Michigan.

PREDICTION: Arkansas State 83, Nebraska 78