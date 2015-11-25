Preview: Arkansas State at Oregon

Oregon has jumped out quickly this season, winning its first four games, and the Ducks will try to make it 5-for-5 when they host Arkansas State on Wednesday. The contest is the last of four round-robin games in the Global Sports Shootout for the Ducks, with Oregon looking to complete a perfect run through the tournament.

Much of the Ducks’ offense can be attributed to their defense, as the team ranks second in the Pac-12 and 44th nationally in allowing 61.2 points per game. Freshman guard Tyler Dorsey leads four double-figure scorers in the Oregon starting lineup with his 15.3 points a contest, while forward Dillon Brooks chips in with 14 points per game. The Red Wolves come in off a home win over Jackson State, with both the team’s losses coming on the road. Arkansas State has topped 70 points in each of its games this season, the first time the team has accomplished that feat since the 2004-05 campaign.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Networks

ABOUT ARKANSAS STATE (2-2): While the team has been playing well offensively in the first four games of the season, Arkansas State coach John Brady is trying to emphasize the defensive end of the floor. Brady sees the defensive end as the key to putting together some wins, and he’s trying to get his team to have that mindset as well. “We’ve just got to defend,” Brady told reporters. “If we would have done that during our two games on the road, we would have had opportunities to win both of those.”

ABOUT OREGON (4-0): The Ducks have been putting together wins while still learning each other’s tendencies, as coach Dana Altman has five returning players mixing with four newcomers while they wait for forward Jordan Bell and guard Dylan Ennis to come back from foot injuries. So far it’s gone well, with the team averaging 76 points and putting together a perfect record, leading many to believe the best is yet to come. “As more games come, we get the feel of each other,” Dorsey told reporters. “We have a lot of new players and a lot of veterans. Everyone gets the feel and each game we feel we know each other and our personnel and where we want the ball.”

TIP-INS

1. Arkansas State F Anthony Livingston paces the team in scoring and rebounding, averaging a double-double with 15.8 points and 10.8 rebounds.

2. Oregon is committing just 14.5 fouls per game, ranking it sixth in the nation.

3. While Brooks is a perfect 11-of-11 from the free-throw line, the rest of the Ducks have hit just 60 percent collectively.

PREDICTION: Oregon 78, Arkansas State 66