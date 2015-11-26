FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No. 21 Oregon 91, Arkansas State 68
November 26, 2015

No. 21 Oregon 91, Arkansas State 68

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 21 Oregon 91, Arkansas State 68

Senior forward Chris Boucher set a school record with nine blocked shots to lead No. 21 Oregon to a 91-68 win over Arkansas State on Wednesday night in a nonconference basketball game at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore.

Boucher also had 17 points and nine rebounds. Forward Dwayne Benjamin led Oregon with 25 points and guard Tyler Dorsey added 15.

Forward Elgin Cook added 13 points for Oregon (5-0).

Guard Devin Carter scored 22 points to pace Arkansas State (2-3).

Oregon trailed 6-4 before guard Kendall Small scored and Benjamin followed with seven straight points on a 3-pointer, dunk and inside basket. Cook capped an 11-0 run with a basket that put Oregon ahead 15-6.

Carter hit back-to-back 3-pointers to get the Red Wolves within 16-14, but Benjamin and guard Casey Benson had back-to-back baskets before Cook made two free throws after a technical on Arkansas State coach John Brady that put Oregon up 22-14.

Dorsey closed out the first half with two free throws and a 3-pointer to put Oregon up 38-25 at halftime.

Carter opened the second half with back-to-back baskets to get Arkansas State within 38-29, but Boucher hit a 3-pointer and Benson and Boucher each made two free throws to put Oregon ahead 45-29.

Forward Dillon Brooks scored to push Oregon’s lead to 51-31 with 15:37 left.

