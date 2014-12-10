Preview: Arkansas State at Purdue

Purdue looks to secure its fifth win in the last six games when it hosts Arkansas State for the first time on Wednesday. The Boilermakers bounced back from their disappointing loss to North Florida - which snapped their 12-game non-conference home winning streak - with a 63-43 victory over in-state rival IPFW on Monday. “We learned that you can’t take any team for granted,” freshman guard Dakota Mathias told reporters. “A good team adjusts to what happens and that’s what we did.”

Purdue hopes to improve to 6-1 at home before its first true road game of the season against Vanderbilt on Saturday. The Red Wolves opened up the new campaign with two losses before rebounding with double-digit wins over Central Arkansas and Belhaven in the last two weeks and aim to pull off the upset on Wednesday. “I think our talent level is good enough,” Arkansas State coach John Brady told reporters. “But we’ve got to have a better mentality and approach to what we’re doing, particularly defensively.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT ARKANSAS STATE (2-2): Anthony Livingston - who tops the team in scoring (20.3) and rebounding (7.5) - collected 19 points and a game-high 10 rebounds against Belhaven for his first double-double of the season. Sean Gardner also poured in 28 points on 10-of-13 shooting - including eight 3-pointers -- against the Blazers. Cameron Golden added 18 points and seven assists to finish in double figures scoring for the fourth consecutive game.

ABOUT PURDUE (7-2): Freshman center Isaac Haas was handed his first start of the season and he responded with 10 points and five rebounds versus the Mastodons on Monday to finish in double figures for the fourth straight game. A.J. Hammons came off the bench to collect 13 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks for his 10th career double-double. Vince Edwards has been limited to a combined 11 points in his last two games after scoring 41 in his previous two outings.

TIP-INS

1. Purdue has held its opponents to 20 points or under in a half on six occasions.

2. The Boilermakers are 72-6 in non-conference home games under Matt Painter.

3. Gardner went 8-of-9 from 3-point range against Belhaven after finishing 3-of-14 in his previous three games.

PREDICTION: Purdue 74, Arkansas State 55