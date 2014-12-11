Purdue 87, Arkansas State 46: Kendall Stephens scored a game-high 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting from 3-point range as the Boilermakers cruised past the visiting Red Wolves.

A.J. Hammons added 10 points and five rebounds while Stephens blocked three shots for Purdue (8-2), which received 47 points from its bench. Dakota Mathias tallied a career-high 10 points while Vince Edwards dished out five assists for the Boilermakers, who shot 50.8 percent from the floor.

Anthony Livingston led the way with 12 points while Nouhoum Bocoum chipped in with 10 points and 10 rebounds for Arkansas State (2-3), which shot 29.8 percent from the field. Sean Gardner was limited to a season-low two points after scoring 28 in his previous game for the Red Wolves, who went 2-of-14 from 3-point range.

Stephens came off the bench and hit five 3-pointers to put Purdue in front 30-8 and Hammons knocked down a jumper a short time later to push the margin to 30. Stephens nailed six triples as the Boilermakers went 8-of-10 from beyond the arc in the first half to take a commanding 52-18 lead into intermission.

Mathias was fouled on a 3-point attempt and made the ensuing three free throws to put Purdue on top 58-22. Hammons’ dunk stretched the Boilermakers’ advantage to 78-39 as they cruised to their fifth win in the last six games.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Purdue improved to 73-6 in non-conference home games under Matt Painter. … Stephens has gone 9-of-14 from 3-point land in his last two outings. … The Boilermakers had 12 players score at least one point or more.