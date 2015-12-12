Army 90, Air Force 80

Guard Kyle Wilson scored a team-high 19 points and Army continued its hot 3-point shooting against service academy rival Air Force in a 90-80 victory on Saturday in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Army hit 12 of 28 shots from behind the arc and has made at least 10 3-pointers in nine consecutive games. The Black Knights (8-2) entered the game averaging 11.2 3-pointers per game, the fourth-best mark in the country.

The closest Air Force got in the second half was 81-76 with 1:19 left before Wilson answered with his fourth 3-pointer of the day.

Air Force (6-4) was trying for its first 6-0 start at home since the 2006-07 season. Forward Hayden Graham led the Falcons with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Guard Zach Kocur added 15 points.

There were 53 fouls in the game and Army took advantage. The Black Knights made 26 of 38 (68.4 percent) from the line and Air Force was just 16 of 32. The 10-point difference from the line was the game’s final margin.

Army forward Tanner Plomb was 10 of 11 from the line en route to 18 points. The senior became the 30th player in academy history to reach 1,000 career points.

Air Force led 20-15 with 9:42 to go before half but went on a scoreless streak of about five minutes as Army took a double-digit lead and never trailed the rest of the way.