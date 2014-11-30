Preview: Army at Duke

Through his first two weeks as a college basketball player, Jahlil Okafor has proven that he can rebound in more ways than one. Not only is the Duke freshman a major factor on the boards, but he showed this week he can bounce back from a pair of subpar outings. Okafor, fresh off a career-high 24-point performance on Wednesday, will look to lead the No. 2 Blue Devils to a victory over visiting Army on Sunday.

After dominating the competition in his first three games, Okafor was limited to 13 points per game in wins over Temple and Stanford, shooting 11-of-30 in the process. But one of the nation’s top-ranked freshmen silenced any critics with a smooth 12-of-14 shooting performance against Furman, posting 24 points and seven boards in a 93-54 victory. Army also is undefeated and is coming off an 80-54 triumph against Binghamton.

TV: Noon ET, ESPNU

ABOUT ARMY (5-0): Entering the weekend, the Black Knights ranked in the top 30 in the nation in scoring with an average of 81.2 points, having scored at least 74 in every game this season. Kyle Wilson carries the load offensively for Army, as the junior guard is averaging 21.4 points and has made multiple 3-pointers in every contest. The only other double-digit scorer for the Knights is Tanner Plomb, who is eyeing a bounceback effort after scoring a season-low eight points on 3-of-10 shooting versus Binghamton.

ABOUT DUKE (6-0): The Blue Devils bring a pair of nation-best streaks into Sunday’s contest, having won 36 straight home games and 112 straight non-conference home games. ”Any opportunity we get to play in Cameron, we’re going to be excited,” said Okafor, who leads the Blue Devils with averages of 17.2 points and 1.7 blocks while ranking second to Amile Jefferson with 7.8 boards per game. Jefferson was particularly brilliant against Furman, collecting 16 points and 12 rebounds while shooting 8-of-9

TIP-INS

1. Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski starred at Army as a player and later coached there from 1976-80.

2. Blue Devils G Quinn Cook (16 ppg) has scored in double figures and made at least three 3-pointers in all six games.

3. Duke has trailed for a total of 29 seconds this season.

PREDICTION: Duke 79, Army 66