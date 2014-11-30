No. 2 Duke 93, Army 73: Jahlil Okafor recorded 21 points and eight rebounds to fuel the host Blue Devils.

Fellow freshman Tyus Jones contributed 16 points and a career-high 10 assists while Quinn Cook notched 13 points for Duke (7-0), which shot nearly 52 percent. Amile Jefferson had a game-high 12 rebounds and Rasheed Sulaimon pitched in with 13 points off the bench.

Tanner Plomb and Kyle Wilson each scored 19 points to pace Army (5-1), which suffered its first loss despite 7-of-16 3-point shooting and a crisp 14-of-18 effort from the foul line. Dylan Cox notched 11 points and six assists for the Black Knights.

Jones had 13 first-half points and Okafor scored 11 points as Duke led 41-28 at intermission. Wilson kept Army close with 17 first-half points, but the Blue Devils were too tough from inside of arc, making 15-of-20 two-point attempts in the first period.

The Knights never really threatened in the second half, getting within 44-35 with a quick 5-0 run before the Blue Devils answered with seven straight points, including two baskets by Okafor. After scoring a career-high 24 points against Furman on Wednesday and with Sunday’s strong effort, Okafor is averaging a team-high 17.7 points on the season.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Wilson’s 3-pointer about three minutes into the game put Army ahead 5-4. Duke trailed for 24 seconds, bringing its total time trailing this season to 54 seconds. ... Jones has 17 assists and two turnovers in the last two games. ... The Blue Devils only shot 4-of-19 from behind the arc.