Preview: Army at Notre Dame

Notre Dame looks to win for the fourth time in five games to open the season when it hosts Army on Sunday. The Fighting Irish bounced back from their disappointing loss to Indiana State, which knocked them out of the top 25, with an 84-69 victory over Santa Clara on Friday. Notre Dame coach Mike Brey was pleased with his team’s display and said they would be ready for the Black Knights. “We came back and won tonight and we have to get into practice and prepare to play well on Sunday,” he said.

Army comes into the contest losers of its last two games, including an 89-74 setback to Delaware on Tuesday. The Black Knights started five sophomores against the Blue Hens and they will have to grow up in a hurry if they hope to pull off the upset against the Fighting Irish. Army has never beaten Notre Dame and lost 88-47 in its last trip to South Bend on Dec. 21, 2006.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT ARMY (1-3): Kyle Wilson is the team’s leading scorer averaging 17.5 ppg and poured in a career-high 26 in the loss to NJIT on Nov. 15. The Black Knights are averaging 77.8 ppg despite only shooting 26.7 percent from beyond the arc. Sophomore center Kevin Ferguson is sixth on the school’s all-time blocked shot list with 48 and already has 13 swats this season.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (3-1): Jerian Grant, who was one of 50 players named on the Naismith Trophy Early Season Watch List, leads the team in scoring (19.5 ppg) and poured in 20 points in the victory over Santa Clara. Eric Atkins scored his 1,000th career point in the loss to Indiana State on Nov. Pat Connaughton (11.0 ppg) joins Grant and Atkins (13.0 ppg) as the Fighting Irish’s third starter who averages double figures.

TIP-INS

1. Notre Dame has won all five games against Army in South Bend.

2. The Fighting Irish are 49-1 at home in November under Brey.

3. Opponents have scored 75 or more points in three out of four games against Army this season.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 81, Army 48