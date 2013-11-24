(Updated: Minor edits throughout.)

Notre Dame 93, Army 60: Jerian Grant recorded 19 points, eight assists and six steals as the Fighting Irish downed the visiting Black Knights.

Garrick Sherman also scored 19 points and added seven rebounds for Notre Dame (4-1). Zach Auguste scored 14 points and Eric Atkins registered 13 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Fighting Irish, who are 45-5 all-time against Patriot League opponents.

Dylan Cox led the way with 11 points and eight rebounds for Army (1-4), which fell to 0-9 all-time against Notre Dame. Kevin Ferguson and Larry Toomey each chipped in with 10 points in a losing cause.

Army held a one-point lead with five minutes played before Auguste came off the bench to spark a 10-2 run that put Notre Dame on top 15-8 midway through the first half. Both teams combined to go just 1-for-16 from beyond the arc with Pat Connaughton hitting the only 3-pointer of the half as the Fighting Irish took a 33-25 lead into the break.

Sherman scored eight consecutive points to extend Notre Dame’s advantage to 15 early in the second half. The Fighting Irish led 64-46 after Grant hit a pair of free throws with just over 10 minutes remaining and never looked back en route to their second straight win.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Notre Dame coach Mike Brey improved to 4-0 all-time versus Army. … The Fighting Irish went 16-of-22 from the free-throw line, taking twice as many foul shots as the Black Knights (5-of-11). … Notre Dame’s bench outscored the Black Knights’ reserves 34-19.