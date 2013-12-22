(Updated: CORRECTED number of ties in second sentence of 2nd graph.)

Rutgers 75, Army 72: Myles Mack scored a team-high 18 points, including a game-winning 3-pointer with 3.5 seconds remaining, as the Scarlet Knights edged the visiting Black Knights.

Wally Judge collected 16 points and seven rebounds while D’Von Campbell added 12 points off the bench for Rutgers (6-7), which escaped with its second straight win after Kyle Wilson’s 3-point attempt missed at the buzzer. The game featured 10 ties and 19 lead changes.

Wilson, the Patriot League’s reigning Player of the Week, made four 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 29 points. Josh Herbeck added 12 points off the bench on four 3-pointers for Army (3-7), which tied the game at 72 on Wilson’s 3-pointer with 34 seconds remaining.

The Scarlet Knights recovered from an early 8-0 deficit and led 35-33 after Mack closed the first half by scoring at the buzzer. Neither team could draw clear after the break, and the game was tied at 66 after Army’s Tanner Plomb (11 points) made a 3-pointer with six minutes to play.

Rutgers freshman forward Junior Etou hauled down 11 rebounds in his first career start. The Scarlet Knights won despite missing 11-of-13 shots from beyond the arc and shooting 19-of-31 from the foul line.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Herbeck’s four 3-pointers moved him into sixth place on Army’s all-time list with 169. … Army center Kevin Ferguson, who entered the contest averaging 10.6 points and six rebounds, had two points and three boards before fouling out with 5:26 remaining in a tie game. … The Black Knights fell to 11-67 in their last 78 games when allowing at least 70 points.