Preview: Army at Tennessee

Tennessee has scored 82 points or more three times in Rick Barnes’ first four games as head coach, but the Volunteers host Army on Tuesday in the Barclays Center Classic expecting a difficult challenge from the Black Knights. “Army’s a team that’s going to do a little more pressing down the floor and will try to slow you down,” Barnes told reporters Sunday after Tennessee used a withering 34-7 run and hit 13 3-pointers to beat Gardner-Webb 89-64.

Senior guard Kevin Punter is shooting 54.2 percent from the field and is third in the SEC in scoring at 20.8 points for the Volunteers, who are averaging 80.5 points per game after scoring just 63.3 per contest a season ago. Senior forward Armani Moore stands just 6-4, but still ranks fifth in the league in rebounds per game (9.5) and blocks per contest (2.5). Army brings an experienced squad into Knoxville, the Black Knights returning 91.6 percent of its scoring from last season. Seniors Tanner Plomb and Kyle Wilson have reached double figures in scoring in each of Army’s first four games, but the Black Knights struggled defensively in Sunday’s 92-81 defeat at George Washington.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network, ESPN3

ABOUT ARMY (3-1): Plomb and Wilson are both averaging 20.8 points per game; Wilson needs 21 points to move into fifth place on the school’s all-time scoring list while Plomb has scored 43 points with 28 rebounds in his past two contests. Senior center Kevin Ferguson is shooting 64.5 percent from the field in his career, tops on Army’s all-time list and second among active NCAA players. The Black Knights held their first three opponents to under 47 percent shooting from the field before George Washington hit 50.8 percent of its shots Sunday.

ABOUT TENNESSEE (3-1): The Volunteers have won 57 consecutive home games in November dating back to a loss to Charlotte in 1995. Punter leads the team in assists at 3.5 per game, and Tennessee’s 23 assists Sunday was its most against a Division I opponent since 2011. Junior guard Robert Hubbs III scored 17 points Sunday and is averaging 16.8 points while committing only two turnovers in 130 minutes of playing time.

TIP-INS

1. Army is 83-8 in its past 91 games when shooting a higher percentage than its opponent.

2. Tennessee leads the SEC in rebounding at 46.2 per contest despite an average roster height of 6-4.

3. Wilson scored a career-high 36 points in Wednesday’s victory over Fairleigh Dickinson, hitting a career-best eight 3-pointers.

PREDICTION: Tennessee 83, Army 76