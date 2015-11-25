Tennessee 95, Army 80

Tennessee forward Armani Moore scored 29 points and the Volunteers finally broke away from a pesky Army team in the second half to earn a 95-80 victory at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville on Tuesday.

The Cadets (3-2) led much of the first half and were within 40-36 at the break, but the Volunteers (4-1) slowly pulled away after intermission. It was 61-54 Tennessee after Army guard Kyle Wilson hit a 3-pointer with 12:21 to play, but the Cadets didn’t score again from the field for nearly three minutes. By that time, Tennessee had pushed the lead to 13 points. Army never got closer than nine the rest of the way.

Guard Kevin Punter added 26 points for Tennessee, which turned the ball over just seven times and made 37 of its 70 shots. Guard Robert Hubbs II added 14, and forward Derek Reese just missed a double-double with 9 points and 11 rebounds.

Forward Tanner Plomb led Army with 24 points, while Wilson added 21. The Cadets kept themselves in the game with 10 three-pointers and 16 offensive rebounds.