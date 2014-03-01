Preview: Auburn at Alabama

It doesn’t have the nationalsignificance as a matchup on the gridiron, but the Alabama-Auburnrivalry is heated on the basketball court as well, with both teamstrying to get a little momentum heading into the SEC tournament. TheCrimson Tide and visiting Tigers are sitting among the bottom four teams inthe conference standings, which means playing a first-round gamewhile the rest of the league gets a bye into the second round. Auburnwon the previous meeting this season on its home floor, so the Tideare looking for a bit of revenge as well.That loss to the Tigers started astreak of four straight Crimson Tide losses and seven of nine heading into thiscontest. The offense will be a key for Alabama, which had 80 pointsin a win over Missouri last Saturday but hasn’t reached 70 in any othercontest since before the Auburn loss. The Tigers snapped a six-gamelosing streak with that win and have five of their last nine games.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT AUBURN (13-13, 5-10 SEC):When the Tigers are playing their best, they’re able to be physicaldefensively, slowing down the more athletic teams in the SEC. It‘snot always a fun game to watch when Auburn’s defense is playing itsbest, but its effective for the Tigers, who are looking to win anyway they can. “We try to be a physical team,” Auburn coach TonyBarbee told al.com after 53 fouls were called in a win over SouthCarolina Wednesday. “That’s the nature of the game. I thought wedid a good job of not letting the physical nature of the game or foultrouble affect us.”

ABOUT ALABAMA (11-17, 5-10): Withleading scorer Trevor Releford still hurting a bit with a thighbruise, the Crimson Tide are finding other options to score points.Levi Randolph had a career-high 33 points in a win over Missouri,followed by Shannon Hale pouring in a career-best 27 in a loss toMississippi on Wednesday, though the Tide are going to need Releford toround back into form if they’re going to get some wins in the nextcouple weeks. “I thought it was evident he wasn’t 100 percent,”Alabama coach Anthony Grant said of Releford. “He’s hurting rightnow and we have to be intelligent in terms of moving forward with hisinjury and what he can do.”

TIP-INS

1. Auburn’s perimeter defense hasbeen poor this year, with the team allowing opponents to shoot anSEC-high 37.4 percent from 3-point range.

2. The Crimson Tide continues tohave the top two thieves in the league, with Releford (2.2) andRetin Obasohan (2 per game) ranking 1-2 in the SEC in steals.

3. Alabama has dominated theseries between the two rivals, 89-60, including winning four straightin Tuscaloosa.

PREDICTION: Alabama 72, Auburn 68