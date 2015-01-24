Preview: Auburn at Alabama

Alabama returns home to face Auburn on Saturday after going the distance with Arkansas in Thursday’s overtime thriller. Bobby Portis tipped in the game-winning basket at the buzzer to lift the Razorbacks to a 93-91 triumph, sending the Crimson Tide to their third straight loss in SEC play. Freshman guard Justin Coleman will be a player to watch for Alabama after his breakout performance on Thursday, which included a career-high 22 points with five 3-pointers.

Auburn had its seven-game winning streak at home snapped on Wednesday by Mississippi State, which clawed its way to a 78-71 victory. Despite a game-high 22 points from KT Harrell and eight 3-pointers by the team, it was free-throw shooting (13-for-23) that eventually did in the Tigers. A bright spot for Auburn has been the consistent play of forward Cinmeon Bowers, who continues to lead the SEC in rebounds (11.6) and double-doubles (12).

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT AUBURN (10-8, 2-3 SEC): Antoine Mason, the son of former NBA All-Star and 13-year veteran Anthony Mason, ranks second on the team in scoring with 14 points per game. Bowers pulled down 17 rebounds against Mississippi State - his third game this season with at least 17 boards - and is averaging 13.4 points on the offensive end. Auburn hasn’t won a true road game all season and has lost to SEC foes away from home by an average of 16 points.

ABOUT ALABAMA (12-6, 2-3): The current portion of Alabama’s schedule calls for a three-game stretch in a span of six days. After the Crimson Tide finish up with Auburn and Florida at home, they will head to Lexington for a matchup with top-ranked Kentucky. Alabama will need to have a more disciplined approach against Auburn after four starters fouled out on Thursday.

TIP-INS

1. Alabama has won seven of the last nine meetings and holds a 90-59 advantage in the series.

2. The Crimson Tide have been outrebounded by a margin of 10.6 in their last three contests.

3. Auburn G K.C. Ross-Miller is leading the SEC in steals with 2.3 per game.

PREDICTION: Alabama 68, Auburn 65