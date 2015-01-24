FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Auburn at Alabama
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 25, 2015 / 4:16 AM / 3 years ago

Preview: Auburn at Alabama

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Alabama returns home to face Auburn on Saturday after going the distance with Arkansas in Thursday’s overtime thriller. Bobby Portis tipped in the game-winning basket at the buzzer to lift the Razorbacks to a 93-91 triumph, sending the Crimson Tide to their third straight loss in SEC play. Freshman guard Justin Coleman will be a player to watch for Alabama after his breakout performance on Thursday, which included a career-high 22 points with five 3-pointers.

Auburn had its seven-game winning streak at home snapped on Wednesday by Mississippi State, which clawed its way to a 78-71 victory. Despite a game-high 22 points from KT Harrell and eight 3-pointers by the team, it was free-throw shooting (13-for-23) that eventually did in the Tigers. A bright spot for Auburn has been the consistent play of forward Cinmeon Bowers, who continues to lead the SEC in rebounds (11.6) and double-doubles (12).

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT AUBURN (10-8, 2-3 SEC): Antoine Mason, the son of former NBA All-Star and 13-year veteran Anthony Mason, ranks second on the team in scoring with 14 points per game. Bowers pulled down 17 rebounds against Mississippi State - his third game this season with at least 17 boards - and is averaging 13.4 points on the offensive end. Auburn hasn’t won a true road game all season and has lost to SEC foes away from home by an average of 16 points.

ABOUT ALABAMA (12-6, 2-3): The current portion of Alabama’s schedule calls for a three-game stretch in a span of six days. After the Crimson Tide finish up with Auburn and Florida at home, they will head to Lexington for a matchup with top-ranked Kentucky. Alabama will need to have a more disciplined approach against Auburn after four starters fouled out on Thursday.

TIP-INS

1. Alabama has won seven of the last nine meetings and holds a 90-59 advantage in the series.

2. The Crimson Tide have been outrebounded by a margin of 10.6 in their last three contests.

3. Auburn G K.C. Ross-Miller is leading the SEC in steals with 2.3 per game.

PREDICTION: Alabama 68, Auburn 65

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.