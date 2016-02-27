Preview: Auburn at Alabama

Auburn will try to sweep Alabama for the first time since the 2008-09 season when the Tigers visit Tuscaloosa on Saturday. The Tigers snapped a three-game losing streak in the series when they beat Alabama 83-77 on Jan. 19 at Auburn Arena.

TJ Lang scored a career-high 21 points, Jordon Granger set career highs with 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Auburn edged Georgia 84-81 on the road Wednesday. T.J. Dunans had 12 points and seven assists in his second game back from a knee injury, and freshman Horace Spencer scored a career-high nine points off the bench for the Tigers. Alabama, meanwhile, has dropped two straight games after losing to 14th-ranked Kentucky on Tuesday for a second time this season. “We just didn’t have it. This was probably our worst performance in the SEC,” first-year coach Avery Johnson said to reporters after the 78-53 loss on the road.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT AUBURN (11-16, 5-10 SEC): The Tigers were without active leading scorer Tyler Harris for Wednesday’s game after he suffered a concussion on Feb. 20 against Ole Miss, but coach Bruce Pearl said Friday that Harris may return to the lineup Saturday. “If he can get through some running and some pounding, and he did a little bit yesterday, then I’d say probable, probably,” Pearl said, via AuburnTigers.com. Harris, the younger brother of Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris, is having a career year at Auburn since transferring from Providence.

ABOUT ALABAMA (16-11, 7-8): Senior guard Retin Obasohan outscored his teammates 29-24 in the loss to Kentucky on Tuesday. He has recorded 13 20-point games and has 21 double-figure scoring games of a possible 27 for Alabama. In the last three games, Obasohan has averaged 28.6 points while shooting 57.1 percent from the field and 83.8 percent at the free-throw line.

TIP-INS

1. The previous meeting between Auburn and Alabama on Jan. 19 got chippy as the teams combined for 53 personal fouls and two technical fouls.

2. The Crimson Tide has won nine of the last 12 meetings in the series, including six straight at home.

3. Alabama is 40-7 all-time when playing Auburn at Coleman Coliseum.

PREDICTION: Alabama 72, Auburn 67