(Updated: CORRECTS Randolph rebounding total in Synopsis and lede.)

Alabama 73, Auburn 57: LeviRandolph had 24 points and nine rebounds to help the Crimson Tidewin their third straight at home.

Trevor Releford contributed 16points, seven assists, five rebounds and three steals for Alabama(12-17, 6-10 SEC). Retin Obasohan added 13 points off the bench forthe Crimson Tide.

KT Harrell scored 21 points tolead Auburn (13-14, 5-11), which shot 27.5 percent from thefield, including 5-of-27 from 3-point range. Chris Denson, theleading scorer in the SEC at 20.4 points, was held to a season-low sixpoints on 2-of-15 shooting, while backcourt mate Tahj Shamsid-Deenwas 1-of-11 from the field, including 1-of-9 from 3-point range, forfour points.

The game was close early before Auburn went 6:42 without a point midway through the opening half as Alabama built an 11-point advantage. The lead reached as muchas 17 before Auburn cut it to 15 by halftime.

It was more of the same in thesecond half, with the Crimson Tide having an answer any time theTigers would look to go on a run. Harrell‘s3-pointer with 12:30 to play cut the lead to 12, but Alabamaresponded with a quick 7-2 run to quell the charge and was neverseriously threatened again.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Auburn had 24 ofits 46 rebounds on the offensive end, including five of AsauhnDixon-Tatum’s game-high 11. … The Crimson Tide connected on10-of-18 from 3-point range, led by Randolph’s 4-of-6 shooting. …The victory was Alabama’s fifth straight at home against Auburn.