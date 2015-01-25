Alabama 57, Auburn 55: Rodney Cooper’s putback with four seconds remaining lifted the host Crimson Tide to an emotional victory over their in-state rivals.

Cooper finished with eight points to go along with five rebounds, and Levi Randolph paced Alabama (13-6, 3-3 SEC) with 18 points and seven boards. Shannon Hale had nine points off the bench and Jimmie Taylor blocked six shots for the Crimson Tide, which halted a three-game slide.

KT Harrell had 22 points for Auburn (10-9, 2-4 SEC), which shot 39.2 percent from the field. Cinmeon Bowers chipped in 14 points with eight rebounds, and Antoine Mason added 13 points.

Alabama came out in the second half holding onto a 25-23 edge that eventually vanished when Auburn erupted for 10 straight points to go up 35-30 less than four minutes in, but the Crimson Tide came roaring back to take a 51-50 lead on Randolph’s three-point play with 2:13 to go. After Cooper cleaned up Randolph’s miss with the go-ahead basket, the Tigers turned the ball over on the opposite end and failed to get a shot off.

Auburn had leads of 6-2 and 10-5 in the first 6 1/2 minutes until Randolph’s 3-pointer put Alabama on top by one with 12:08 to go. The Tigers regained the lead at 21-19 with just under four minutes left, but the Crimson Tide closed out the half on a 6-2 run to make it a two-point game at the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Alabama coach Anthony Grant improved to 6-0 against Auburn at home. ... Thirty-eight personal fouls and three technical fouls were issued in what was a highly physical game. ... Alabama G Ricky Tarrant had nine points before receiving a second technical foul that disqualified him with 8:11 to go.