Alabama 65, Auburn 57

Alabama outlasted Auburn on Saturday to gain revenge for a loss at Auburn early in the year.

Senior guards Retin Obasohan and Arthur Edwards led the Crimson Tide (17-11, 8-8 SEC) to a 65-57 win over the Tigers (11-17, 5-11) at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

That 83-77 loss on Jan. 19 was fresh on the minds of Obsohan and Edwards.

Obasohan scored 16 points, 14 in the second half including seven in the final 2:17. Edwards found his shooting touch, hitting three 3-pointers and contributing 15 points for the Crimson Tide.

Edwards shot 50 percent from the floor, and had two steals, including a takeaway that led to a fast-break dunk to tie the game at 48 with six minutes left.

Alabama took a 31-29 lead into halftime, but watched the Tigers go on an 11-2 run to open the second half and grab a seven-point lead.

Alabama slowly chipped away thanks to Obasohan, who also had six rebounds and two steals.

Auburn forward Cinmeon Bowers led the Tigers with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Forward Tyler Harris put in seven points and grabbed 12 boards. Forward Horace Spencer added 10.