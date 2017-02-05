Auburn wins SEC battle with rival Alabama

Ronnie Johnson led five players in double figures with 15 points as Auburn held on in the final minutes for an 82-77 victory over Alabama on Saturday night at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Danjel Purifoy added 14 points and hit four 3-pointers as Auburn (15-8, 4-6 SEC) snapped a seven-game road losing streak to Alabama and swept the season series for the first time since 2009.

Jared Harper also contributed 14 points and four 3-pointers as the Tigers made 15 3s, their most in a conference game this season.

Braxton Key and Corban Collins led the Crimson Tide (13-8, 6-4) with 17 points apiece. Dazon Ingram added 16 points for Alabama, which shot 43 percent from the field and misfired on 24 of 32 3-pointers.

Auburn seemingly had the game in hand when it took a 73-58 lead with 5:10 remaining on two free throws by Purifoy. Alabama stormed back and began employing a pressure defense.

The Crimson Tide had three straight dunks off turnovers to get within 78-74 with 60 seconds remaining. Auburn took a six-point lead with 48 seconds left on two free throws by Mustapha Heron.

Alabama was within 80-77 after a 3-pointer by Ar'Mond Davis with 27 seconds left. Herron added two more free throws with 17 seconds left and on the next possession Davis and Riley Norris missed 3-pointers as time ran out.