Preview: Auburn at Arkansas

The transition to Southeastern Conference play has been tough for Auburn and Arkansas, both of which badly need a victory when they square off Saturday. The visiting Tigers have lost their first five league contests — by a combined 31 points — and are seeking their first road win in five tries. The Razorbacks are happy to be back home — where they upset Kentucky on Jan. 14 — as they look to snap a two-game skid.

Arkansas is a different team at home, having won 24 of its last 25 games at Bud Walton Arena including 10 of 11 this season. Auburn has dropped 14 straight SEC contests dating to last season and is coming off a disheartening 82-74 loss at Mississippi State in which the Tigers’ reserves combined to play 34 minutes without scoring a point. “We didn’t get any production off the bench. Zero,” coach Tony Barbee told reporters. “We played with five guys tonight, and that’s disappointing.”

TV: 6 p.m. ET, FSN South

ABOUT AUBURN (8-8, 0-5 SEC): The Tigers boast the SEC’s highest-scoring duo in guards KT Harrell (19.3 points) and Chris Denson (18.9), who account for 51.7 percent of the team’s scoring. Freshman point guard Tahj Shamsid-Deen (8.8 points, 3.3 assists) has blossomed in conference play and has compiled 26 assists against four turnovers over the past seven games. The frontcourt production has been limited most of the season, but forward Allen Payne (6.9 points, 6.1 rebounds) and center Asauhn Dixon-Tatum (6.3 points, 6.4 rebounds) both notched double-doubles against Mississippi State.

ABOUT ARKANSAS (12-6, 1-4): Employing coach Mike Anderson’s “Fastest 40 Minutes” style, the Razorbacks average an SEC-best 82.8 points, and that number spikes to 89.5 at home. They’ve also forced 20 or more turnovers six times this season, winning each of those contests. The Razorbacks have a trio of players averaging more than 11 points — guard Rashad Madden (11.9), reserve guard Michael Qualls (11.8) and forward Bobby Portis (11.6 points, 6.4 rebounds) — but they’ve had 10 different players score in double digits in at least one game.

TIP-INS

1. The Razorbacks have won six straight meetings overall and are 19-3 all-time against the Tigers at home.

2. Auburn is 0-4 when allowing 80 or more points, while Arkansas has topped 80 in 10 of 18 games.

3. Anderson’s teams are 79-1 all-time when recording at least 20 assists, including a 4-0 mark this season.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 73, Auburn 68