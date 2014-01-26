(Updated: RECASTED lede REWORDED end of first sentence in fifth graph; ADDED “with just under four minutes remaining” to second sentence In fifth graph ADDED “regular-season” to first note and REWORDED third note in GAME NOTEBOOK)

Arkansas 86, Auburn 67: Rashad Madden scored a career-high 24 points as the host Razorbacks secured a much-needed Southeastern Conference win.

Bobby Portis collected 18 points and nine rebounds for Arkansas (13-6, 2-4 SEC), which has won 25 of its last 26 home games. Fred Gulley III chipped in 10 points as the Razorbacks beat the Tigers for the seventh straight time.

Chris Denson scored 18 points and KT Harrell added 17 for Auburn (8-9, 0-6), but the SEC’s highest-scoring duo combined to go just 8-of-28 from the field. Tahj Shamsid-Deen contributed 12 points for the Tigers, who remained winless in five road games.

The Razorbacks scored the game’s first eight points and never trailed, but they had a tough time putting away the Tigers. A 17-3 Arkansas run made it 31-16 with less than 3 1/2 minutes left in the half, but Auburn was able to trim the deficit to 36-25 at the break.

Auburn got within eight on several occasions in the second half but could not get any closer. Dion Wade’s 3-pointer pulled the Tigers within 73-62 with just under four minutes remaining as they made one last charge, but the Razorbacks outscored them 13-5 the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Auburn has dropped 15 straight SEC regular-season games dating to last season. … Auburn dropped to 0-5 when allowing 80 or more points, while Arkansas topped 80 for the 11th time in 19 games. … The Razorbacks dished out 21 assists, improving coach Mike Anderson’s teams to 80-1 when they record at least 20.