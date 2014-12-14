Preview: Auburn at Clemson

Auburn has already lost on the road to two major-conference teams and is having a difficult time coming up with enough points to get over the top. Auburn will look for its first road win when it visits Clemson on Sunday. Clemson knocked off another SEC school, Arkansas, in overtime last week and found a star in senior guard Rod Hall, who scored 11 of his 19 points in the final minute of regulation and overtime.

Auburn is expecting some reinforcements in its lineup Sunday when 7-2 center Trayvon Reed becomes eligible and Alex Thompson rejoins the team. ”We have a couple of guys with a little bit of size and a little bit of length, so I think it’s going to be good from a practice standpoint,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl told reporters. “Now with 11 scholarship players, we’re not as far behind the 8 ball.” Clemson bounced back from a loss to Rutgers by beating Arkansas – the start of a stretch of three straight against SEC foes.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT AUBURN (3-4): The Tigers are averaging 48 points in their four losses and are coming off a 58-54 home loss to Coastal Carolina. Reed and Thompson (6-8) will add some size to the lineup, while Antoine Mason (ankle), who scored 19 points in the season-opening won over Milwaukee, could return from a six-absence. ”As soon as (Mason) is back and healthy and in a position where his performance warrants starting, he’ll be out there,” Pearl told reporters.

ABOUT CLEMSON (5-3): The Tigers don’t exactly light up the scoreboard, either, and have not reached 70 points since a 72-70 loss to Gardner-Webb in the Paradise Jam on Nov. 21. “We’re still a team that’s trying to figure things out identity-wise, and for whatever reason our guys seem to rise to the occasion,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell told reporters. “But in some of these games we aren’t as competitive as we need to be, and we don’t have enough offensive confidence to get away from some of these teams where we may have some physical attributes that are better.” Hall and Jaron Blossomgame (17 points) came through with some of that offensive confidence in the win against Arkansas.

TIP-INS

1. Clemson already knocked off one SEC team with a 64-61 triumph over LSU on Nov. 24.

2. Auburn G KT Harrell hit a career-high seven 3-pointers in the loss to Coastal Carolina.

3. Hall had 16 points and four assists in a 66-64 loss at Auburn last season.

PREDICTION: Clemson 69, Auburn 58