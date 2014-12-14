Clemson 72, Auburn 61: Rod Hall led the way with 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting as host Clemson held off Auburn in a battle of Tigers.

Damarcus Harrison matched a season high with 19 points for Clemson (6-3), which has won five of six. Jaron Blossomgame collected 12 points and 10 rebounds while Landry Nnoko added nine and seven.

Cinmeon Bowers had 17 points and 14 rebounds as Auburn dropped to 0-3 on the road and lost its third straight. KT Harrell added 16 points and Antoine Mason scored 14 off the bench for Auburn.

Jordon Granger found K.C. Ross-Miller for a 3-pointer and converted a layup before Mason’s 3-pointer brought Auburn within 62-58 with under three minutes to play. Hall’s layup with just over a minute left pushed Clemson’s lead back to 66-59 and it was closed out at the free-throw line.

Auburn held a 14-12 lead with eight minutes left in the first half but went more than six minutes without a field goal as Hall led a 17-3 run to put Clemson in front by 12 before settling for a 29-23 advantage at the break. Tahj Shamsid-Deen’s four-point play less than a minute into the second half pulled Auburn within 29-27 before Clemson scored on five straight possessions to push it out to 40-29.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Auburn turned the ball over 18 times and shot 38.9 percent from the field. … Auburn C Trayvon Reed made his debut and went 0-of-1 while a block off the bench. … Clemson improved to 3-0 against SEC teams this season and will play another when it visits South Carolina on Friday.