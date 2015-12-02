Preview: Auburn at Coastal Carolina

Revengewon’t be the only motivating factor when Auburn travels to Conway, S.C. to tryto avenge last year’s loss at home to Coastal Carolina in coach Bruce Pearl‘sfirst season. Pearl and the Tigers get a chance Wednesday at paying back CliffEllis, who just happens to be the second winningest coach in Auburn history and is in his ninth season at the helm of the Chanticleers.

Early in the season, Auburn has shown it can score in bunches as the Tigers‘high-octane offense averages 92.5 points per game -- seventh best in thenation. Auburn’s senior forward Cinmeon Bowers is the SEC’s leading returner in bothdouble-doubles (14) and rebounding (9.6). Two-time defending Big Southchampion Coastal Carolina has some firepower as the Chanticleers have twice crackedthe century mark. Coastal Carolina is capable on the other end as well while leading the Big South in field goal percentage defense (.363) andranking third in scoring defense (64.8).

TV:7 p.m. ET, No TV

ABOUTAUBURN (3-1): Kareem Canty, T.J. Dunans and Tyler Harris pack a one-two-threepunch, averaging 51 points between them, and Bowers (11.8) isn’t too farbehind, but it’s a freshman who has caught the Pearl’s attention. After beingsuspended for two games for playing in too many summer leagues, Bryce Brown hasfinally seen some action and has made a case for more playing time after averaging9.3 points in just 10.3 minutes. “Mysports information director ... informed me that per minute, per game, BryceBrown would be averaging like 38 points a game if he was playing 30 minutes,” Pearl said on his “Tiger Talk” radio show. “Maybe a good coach would play him more.”

ABOUTCOASTAL CAROLINA (3-3): Finding consistency has been a strugglefor the Chanticleers, who beat up Grace Bible College (104-67) and PiedmontInternational (116-35) but have had trouble against Division I schools. CoastalCarolina has received stellar guard play from Big South Tournament MVP ElijahWilson (13.8 points) and the diminutive 5-11 Shivaughn Wiggins (12.8), whospark an offense that averages just under 80 points per game. South Carolinatransfer Jaylen Shaw has stepped right in and made an immediate impact while scoring 11.2 points per game and leading the team in assists (4.8).

TIP-INS

1. Coastal Carolina F TristianCurtis has been remarkable while connecting on 14-of-16field-goal attempts (87.5 percent) on the season.

2. Backup G Aaron Law was at Iowa State from 2011-13 when it made the NCAA Tournament both seasons and has been at Coastal Carolina with two NCAA teams, although he sat out 2013-14 due to transfer rules.

3. Auburn’s freshman F Horace Spencer is averaging 6.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks while logging only 18 minutes of playing time per game.

PREDICTION: Auburn 91, Coastal Carolina 82