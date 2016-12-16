sdibka-Short-handed Auburn smashes Coastal Carolina

The arrest-related suspensions of two starters didn't prevent Auburn from rolling to an emphatic 117-72 victory over Coastal Carolina on Thursday night at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala.

Danjel Purifoy had a career-high-tying 27 points and seven rebounds for Auburn (7-2). The freshman forward also scored 27 points Monday in the Tigers' heartbreaking loss to Boston College.

Mustapha Heron posted 17 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers, while Jared Harper had 16 points and seven assists.

Elijah Wilson scored 22 points for Coastal Carolina (5-7), which is led by former Auburn coach Cliff Ellis. Jaylan Robertson added 12 points for the Chanticleers, who won three of their previous four games.

On Wednesday, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl announced that starters Bryce Brown and Horace Spencer were suspended for Thursday's game after they were arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Pearl said "we're disappointed" and "they're embarrassed." Pearl has not said when the players will be allowed to return.

Despite their absences, the Tigers never trailed. They took a 15-5 lead on a 3-pointer by Harper and went up 20-9 on a 3-pointer by Purifoy. The Chanticleers battled back to get within four on a jumper by Robertson and cut the deficit to three on a free throw by Artur Labinowicz, but then the Tigers mounted a 23-0 run to pull away.

Auburn and carried a 56-27 lead into the break after outscoring Coastal Carolina 31-5 over the final 6:35 of the half. The Tigers shot nearly 53 percent and made 10 3-pointers in the first half while holding the Chanticleers to 26.3 percent shooting.

The Tigers stretched the lead to 30 early in the second half and went up 65-32 on a 3-pointer by Purifoy. They continued to pull away, leading by as many as 52 late in the game.

Overall, the Tigers shot 55.6 percent from the floor, while the Chanticleers made 32.1 percent of their field-goal attempts.