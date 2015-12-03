Auburn 81, Coastal Carolina 78

Forward Tyler Harris had 21 points and 12 rebounds, and guard TJ Lang added 14 points as visiting Auburn held off a frantic Coastal Carolina rally to win 81-78 Wednesday at the HTC Center in Conway, S.C.

Auburn (4-1) led by 17 points early in the second half.

Guard Elijah Wilson had 15 of his 25 points after intermission the Chanticleers (3-4). Coastal Carolina guard Shivaughn Wiggins scored 11 of his 17 points before halftime.

Wilson made a 3-pointer with 3:12 left to trim the margin to 77-68, and he hit another long shot to cut the lead to 78-73 with 1:04 left.

Chanticleers forward Michel Enanga hit two free throws with 43 seconds left to trim the margin to 78-75. Wilson made another trey to cut the margin to 79-78 with 24 seconds left before Auburn sank two free throws in the final seconds.

Freshman guard Bryce Brown and forward Cinmeon Bowers contributed 12 points apiece for the Tigers, who had six players score in double figures.

Auburn built its lead to 49-39 on a 3-pointer by guard T.J. Dunans, averaging 16.5 points at game time, with 18:52 left. Dunans ended up with 10 points.

The margin was 53-41 after a basket by Bowers, and Harris upped the lead to 62-46 with 14:47 left on a field goal. The Tigers took a 70-53 advantage with 9:45 left on a free throw by Harris before Coastal Carolina battled back.

The Tigers shot 50 percent from the field, including eight of 18 from 3-point range, to lead 44-37 at halftime. Coastal Carolina made just two of 12 shots from long range in the first half.

Overall, Clemson shot 40.3 percent, while Coastal Carolina sank 43.6 percent of its field-goal attempts.

The Tigers played without guard Tahj Shamsid-Deen, who has an injured shoulder. He played nine minutes in a win Friday against Northwestern State and averaged 13.3 minutes per game off the bench in three of the first four games.

Auburn returns to action Dec. 12 at Middle Tennessee State. Coastal Carolina hosts Radford on Sunday.