Preview: Auburn at Colorado

When Auburn walks into its locker room prior to Monday’s game at Colorado, the Tigers will be greeted by a sign that reads: “Elevation: 5,345 feet.‘’ The Buffaloes decided to turn up the tempo a notch or two on offense this season in an effort to wear out its sea-level opponents, and the decision already reaped a reward with a 65-48 season-opening victory over Drexel on Friday. “They got worn down,‘’ Colorado junior forward Josh Scott told cubuffs.com about the Dragons after recording 21 points and 11 rebounds. ”You looked at them at a huddle at the free throw line (in the second half), and all five of them had their hands on their knees.”

The Buffaloes own one of the toughest homecourt records in the nation as they are 61-9 at the Coors Event Center under fifth-year coach Tad Boyle - 16-0 in November - and figure to only get tougher with their new approach after outscoring Drexel 32-19 in the second half. The Tigers rallied for an 83-73 victory over Milwaukee on Friday in the Auburn coaching debut of Bruce Pearl - his first game since serving a three-year show-cause penalty imposed by the NCAA for improprieties at Tennessee. ”It was important for us to come back and rely on each other,‘’ Pearl told reporters “It’s a struggle, but we all struggled together.”

TV: 1 a.m. ET (Tuesday), ESPN2

ABOUT AUBURN (1-0): The Tigers trailed by 12 with 11:09 left against Milwaukee before senior guard KT Harrell - the leading returning scorer in the SEC - scored eight of his 18 second-half points during a 24-6 run which rescued Auburn. “I didn’t have a good start in the first half (two points) but I‘m a confident player and I know I can get it going,” Harrell told reporters. “Just try to stay aggressive and look for open shots.” Junior college transfer Cinmeon Bowers, a 6-7 junior forward, recorded 18 points and 17 rebounds in his Tigers’ debut, and told reporters: “I feel like I have to get every rebound. I have to. No question.”

ABOUT COLORADO (1-0): The Buffaloes didn’t have their expected starting five at the outset against Drexel as forwards Xavier Johnson and Wesley Gordon had their season debuts delayed because of disciplinary reasons, and guard Askia Booker was slow to enter because of illness. The situation served as an example of Colorado’s depth as nine players spent at least 11 minutes on the court, with Scott’s 29 leading the way to the Buffaloes’ 19th straight non-conference home victory. Scott said he worked on his jump shot all summer and proved it Friday my making a 3-pointer, improving to 2-for-4 from beyond the arc in his career.

TIP-INS

1. The contest begins at 11 p.m. Mountain Time and is part of ESPN’s College Hoops Tip-Off Marathon, which features more than 24 hours of live game coverage.

2. Colorado has made at least one 3-pointer in 400 consecutive games dating to Jan. 19, 2002.

3. The teams have met once as Colorado defeated Auburn 78-72 in overtime in the Big Island Invitational on December 29, 1996.

PREDICTION: Colorado 72, Auburn 66