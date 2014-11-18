(Updated: CORRECTS 16 to 15 in graph 5)

Colorado 90, Auburn 59: Wesley Gordon scored a career-high 16 points and added 12 rebounds as the host Buffaloes uncorked a 24-0 run in the second half to bury the Tigers.

Josh Scott scored 13 of his 17 points in the second half and added nine rebounds while Xavier Johnson contributed 17 points and five rebounds for the Buffaloes (2-0), who improved to 62-9 at home - 17-0 in November - under fifth-year coach Tad Boyle. Askia Booker recorded all nine of his points in the second half.

KT Harrell scored 20 points for Auburn (1-1), which missed 17 straight shots from the field over a 12:18 span in the second half and was 5-of-27 from 3-point range - 1-of-15 after the break. Cinmeon Bowers recorded 11 points and 13 rebounds - his second double-double in as many games - and K.C. Ross-Miller scored 11.

Colorado appeared ready to run Auburn out of the Coors Events Center when Johnson’s runaway dunk off Xavier Talton’s steal gave the Buffaloes a 38-28 lead, but the Tigers scored the final six points of the first half - capped by Ross-Miller’s three-point play with 26 seconds left. Auburn trailed 43-40 when Bowers was called for a charge with 16:21 remaining, igniting a 6-0 Colorado run on a pair of baskets by Scott and Wesley Gordon’s dunk.

The Tigers cut the deficit to five before the Buffaloes exploded to a 75-46 lead with 5:51 to play on Gordon’s tip-in. Booker highlighted the surge with a circus 3-pointer while being fouled by Harrell and after Scott grabbed the offensive rebound on the missed free throw, Booker nailed a jumper 16 seconds later.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Senior G Antoine Mason, the son of former NBA player Anthony Mason, did not play because of an ankle injury after scoring 19 points in Auburn’s 83-73 victory over Milwaukee on Friday. ... Colorado has won 20 straight non-conference games at home and is 32-1 in such contests under Boyle. ... The game began at 11:05 p.m. local time as part of ESPN’s College Hoops Tip-Off Marathon, consisting of some 29 consecutive hours of live game coverage.