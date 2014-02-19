Preview: Auburn at Florida

Florida has vaulted to No. 2 in the national rankings and is closing in on a top seed in the NCAA Tournament, but the Gators must be wary of a letdown when they host Auburn in an SEC matchup on Wednesday. Florida extended its winning streak to 17 and opened a three-game lead atop the SEC with a come-from-behind victory at Kentucky on Saturday. The Gators held off a second-half comeback to win at Auburn last month and improve to 16-1 in the last 17 meetings against the Tigers.

Auburn guard Chris Denson, who leads the conference in scoring at 20.9 points per game, called Florida “the best defensive club I’ve ever seen” following the 68-61 defeat Jan. 18. The Tigers rebounded from a narrow loss to Kentucky by matching a season-high point total in Saturday’s 92-82 victory over Mississippi State to improve to 4-2 following a six-game skid. Auburn has lost in its last eight visits to Florida and is looking to win in Gainesville for the first time since Feb. 10, 1996.

TV: 7 p.m. SunSports (Florida), ESPN3

ABOUT AUBURN (12-11, 4-8 SEC): The Tigers rely on the backcourt duo of SEC leading scorer Chris Denson and KT Harrell, who are averaging 40.1 points and combined to score 56 in the win over Mississippi State. Harrell, who knocked down four 3-pointers and had 18 points in the first meeting with Florida, rebounded from a season-worst seven-point performance versus Kentucky to score 26 on Saturday. “I know I had a bad game, but it’s not about one game defining you,” Harrell told reporters. “It’s about how you bounce back that defines you.”

ABOUT FLORIDA (23-2, 12-0): Senior point guard Scottie Wilbekin opened the season on suspension but is making up for lost time, averaging 19.8 points over his last four games. Wilbekin earned SEC Player of the Week honors after scoring a career-high 21 points in a victory at Tennessee on Feb. 11 and eclipsing that mark with 23 points in the win over Kentucky. Wilbekin, who on Monday was named a finalist for the Cousy Award, given to the nation’s top point guard, did not commit a turnover and was 21-of-24 from the free-throw line in the past two contests.

TIP-INS

1. The Gators are seeking a school-record 18th straight win. They have won 17 in a row on three previous occasions.

2. Auburn is 2-23 against teams ranked No. 1 or 2, the last win coming over top-ranked Kentucky in 1988.

3. Florida’s 29-game home winning streak is the third-longest active run in the nation.

PREDICTION: Florida 72, Auburn 63