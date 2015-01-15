Preview: Auburn at Florida

Florida looks to stretch its school record for consecutive SEC victories to 24 when it hosts Auburn on Thursday. The Gators were experiencing a mediocre start and then conference play began and they posted consecutive victories over South Carolina and Mississippi State. The Tigers are coming off a win over Missouri and have won six of their last seven games as they adjust to the philosophies of first-year coach Bruce Pearl.

Gators coach Billy Donovan has been highly disappointed in his club and has been vocal in his public criticisms. “This team cannot play in a comfort zone. We’re not talented, deep, physical or strong enough,” Donovan told reporters. “We need to play with an incredible passion and desire and for each other to become a team. If we don’t do that, we’re below average – just calling it like it is.” Auburn may be progressing under Pearl but is 0-4 in true road games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT AUBURN (9-6, 1-1 SEC): Big man Cinmeon Bowers leads the SEC with nine double-doubles and in rebounding (11.3) while averaging 13.7 points and Pearl thinks the 6-7, 278-pound Bowers can even do more. “I want Cim to look at himself more as a forward than an undersized center,” Pearl told reporters. “Forwards guard, forwards make free throws, forwards even take 3s and make them.” Guard KT Harrell averages a team-leading 17 points and he has scored 20 or more points seven times this season.

ABOUT FLORIDA (9-6, 2-0): Guard Eli Carter has missed five games with a foot injury and a bout of strep throat this season but appears to be hitting his stride after making four 3-pointers and scoring 20 points against Mississippi State. “Eli Carter’s shot chart over his career looks like an EKG,” Donovan told reporters. “I mean that from the standpoint that I think Eli is one of those guys, when his shot is not falling, there have been other parts of his game that have fallen.” Forward Dorian Finney-Smith leads the Gators with a 14.1 scoring average while Michael Frazier II is right behind at 13.7.

TIP-INS

1. Auburn hasn’t won at Florida since registering a 73-70 victory in 1996.

2. Gators C Jon Horford has missed the past two games – the first one due to suspension and he was held out of the Mississippi State contest – but is expected to see playing time against the Tigers.

3. Auburn G K.C. Ross-Miller has a team-leading 35 steals.

PREDICTION: Florida 68, Auburn 63