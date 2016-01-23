Preview: Auburn at Florida

Both teams will be looking for their third consecutive SEC win when Florida hosts Auburn on Saturday. Florida, 3-0 at home in conference play, narrowly escaped visiting Mississippi State in their most recent game while the Tigers are coming off an emotional home win over rival Alabama.

The Gators needed four consecutive free throws in the final two minutes from redshirt sophomore center John Egbunu, who was 15-of-45 in his previous 10 games from the line, and a couple of late misses by the last-place Bulldogs to avert an upset loss, “This one opened our eyes a lot. We can’t take games for granted,” Florida’s sophomore forward Devin Robinson told reporters after the game. “It’s a wake-up call that anything can happen.” Junior guard Kareem Canty hit five 3-pointers on his way to 25 points and senior forward Cinmeon Bowers had a double-double of 20 points and 18 boards for the Tigers against the Crimson Tide last time out. “He made one 3-pointer that is un-guardable,” Alabama coach Avery Johnson told reporters, referring to Canty. “It was one or two steps, I think, across half court.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT AUBURN (9-8, 3-3 SEC): The rejuvenated Tigers are coming off consecutive wins over Alabama and Kentucky for the first time since 1967 but are 0-2 in SEC road games with one-sided losses at Vanderbilt and Missouri. Canty, who totaled 51 points in the wins over Kentucky and Alabama, is the tied for third in the SEC with LSU freshman Ben Simmons in scoring (19.4) and is third in assists (5.4). Bowers, third in the SEC in rebounding with 9.4 boards a game, and 6-10 graduate student Tyler Harris (15.2 points, 8.2 rebounds), who had 21 points against Kentucky, anchor the frontcourt.

ABOUT FLORIDA (12-6, 4-2): Senior forward Dorian Finney-Smith, the team’s leading scorer (13.9) and rebounder (8.0), became sixth Gator in the last 20 years - the other five are all NBA players - to record three consecutive double-doubles with his 20-point, 13-rebound effort against Mississippi State. Freshman guard KeVaughn Allen continues to emerge as a top scoring option, following up a 27-point game against Ole Miss with 19 against the Bulldogs. Sophomore point guard Chris Chiozza had a sub-par game against Mississippi State but junior backup Kasey Hill’s strong second-half defense against high-scoring I.J. Ready was one of the keys to the victory.

TIP-INS

1. Auburn ranks 12th in the league in field-goal shooting (42.9 percent) while Florida is 14th and last (42.0).

2. While Egbunu is shooting only 54.5 percent from the foul line for the season, he’s 15-of-20 (75 percent) in the final five minutes of games

3. Florida has won eight games in a row and 18 of its last 19 against Auburn.

PREDICTION: Florida 74, Auburn 65