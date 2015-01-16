(Updated: CHANGES Frazier II rebounds to nine in Para 2 CHANGES Auburn shooting percentage to 32.7 in Para 3)

Florida 75, Auburn 55: Dorian Finney-Smith scored 14 points and Kasey Hill contributed 12 points, seven assists, five rebounds and three steals as the host Gators blew past the Tigers for their 24th consecutive SEC victory.

Eli Carter added 12 points and fellow reserve Michael Frazier II had 11 points and nine rebounds for Florida (10-6, 3-0). Chris Chiozza scored nine points as the Gators beat Auburn for the 18th time in the last 19 meetings.

Antoine Mason scored 13 points and Cinmeon Bowers had 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Tigers (9-7, 1-2). Leading scorer KT Harrell was held to eight points on 3-of-13 shooting for Auburn, which shot 32.7 percent from the field and hasn’t won at Florida since 1996.

The Gators took control with a 15-0 burst that was culminated by Hill’s driving hoop for a 26-8 lead with 9:13 left in the first half. The Tigers couldn’t narrow their deficit due to 6-of-27 shooting for the half and Florida took a 37-20 lead into the break.

Finney-Smith drained two 3-point baskets during a half-opening 10-3 burst as the Gators opened up a 47-23 lead with just over 15 1/2 minutes remaining. Auburn rallied to within 63-53 with 5:19 remaining after a 10-0 burst that included 3-pointers by Harrell, Mason and Jordon Granger before Florida responded with a game-ending 12-2 run.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Florida coach Billy Donovan has a 21-4 record against Auburn. … The double-double was the 10th of the season for Bowers, who leads the SEC in that category. … Gators backup C Jon Horford played for the first time since drawing a team suspension earlier this month and had five points and three rebounds.