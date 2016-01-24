Florida 95, Auburn 63

Guard Dorian Finney-Smith scored 24 points, fueling Florida’s 95-63 rout of Auburn on Saturday at Stephen C. O‘Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla.

It was the third straight win for the Gators (13-6, 5-2 SEC), and it was really never in doubt. Florida jumped on the Tigers early, using a 29-5 run to take a 21-point lead nine minutes into the game.

Auburn (9-9, 3-4 SEC) was coming off back-to-back victories over No. 14 Kentucky and Alabama, but didn’t have an answer for the hot-shooting Gators.

Florida shot 54.5 percent from the floor and made seven 3-points in the first half. Finney-Smith had 15 of his points in the first half, helping the Gators take a 53-32 lead at intermission.

Guard Chris Chiozza scored 14 points, and center John Egbunu added 12 points and nine rebounds for Florida, which plays at Vanderbilt on Wednesday, before stepping out of SEC play to host No. 6 West Virginia on Jan. 30.

Guard Kasey Hill had 14 points off the bench for Florida.

Tigers forward Tyler Harris scored 14 points, and guard Kareem Canty added 12 points. The Tigers shot 35.8 percent from the floor and were outrebounded 44-31.