Preview: Auburn at Georgia

Georgia hosts Auburn on Wednesday playing some of its best basketball of the season, despite a knee injury that has sidelined leading scorer and rebounder Yante Maten indefinitely. The Bulldogs have won four of their past five games – going 2-1 since Maten was injured in a Feb. 18 loss to Kentucky – as J.J. Frazier has taken over as the team’s go-to scorer.

Frazier averaged 28.5 points in victories over Alabama and LSU last week, earning SEC player of the week honors and raising his season average to 18.1 points (fourth in the conference). The Tigers are trending in the opposite direction, losing four of their past five and allowing 87.5 points per game during that stretch. Freshman Mustapha Heron, one of four first-year starters for Auburn, is tied for ninth in the SEC in scoring at 15.1 points per game and has reached double figures in 28 of 29 games this season. Georgia defeated the Tigers 96-84 in the SEC opener for both teams on Dec. 29 at Auburn.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT AUBURN (17-12, 6-10 SEC): Heron is sixth in the conference in 3-point shooting (40.9 percent), and the combination of freshman starters – Heron, Danjel Purifoy, Austin Wiley and Jared Harper – is averaging 47.1 points and 17.3 rebounds per contest. Graduate transfer point guard Ronnie Johnson is averaging 11 points and 3.2 assists in his past 15 games. The Tigers are next-to-last in the conference in points allowed per game (79.4).

ABOUT GEORGIA (17-12, 8-8 SEC): Frazier is shooting 51.7 percent from the field and is 40-of-48 from the free-throw line in his past five games. William Jackson, one of several players whose playing time has increased since Maten’s injury, has scored 21 points in his past three games while shooting 9-of-18 from the field. The Bulldogs are fourth in the SEC in free-throw shooting at 74.7 percent.

TIP-INS

1. Auburn has won six true road games for the first time since 1998-99.

2. All five Georgia starters Saturday scored at least eight points, including 12 each from Derek Ogbeide and Juwan Parker.

3. Wednesday is the 185th meeting between the two schools; Georgia leads the series 93-91.

PREDICTION: Georgia 78, Auburn 73