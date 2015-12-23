Preview: Auburn vs. Harvard

Auburn junior Kareem Canty is close to establishing himself as the best point guard in the SEC and he’ll look to continue his stellar play Wednesday when the Tigers meet Harvard in the semifinals of the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu. Canty, a transfer from Marshall, scored 19 of his 27 points in the second half of Tuesday’s five-point victory against New Mexico, three days after scoring 25 against Xavier.

T.J. Dunans must also be feeling confident after making 6-of-7 field goal attempts and scoring a season-high 20 points against New Mexico. The junior college transfer is a nice complement to Canty in the backcourt and can score from the perimeter and above the rim. The Tigers also have the top rebounder in the SEC from last season in Cinmeon Bowers, who had 12 points and 12 rebounds Tuesday for his sixth double-double in the last seven games. Harvard has hung close against two ranked teams this season, losing by six points to No. 3 Kansas on Dec. 5 and by 12 last month against No. 14 Providence.

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT AUBURN (6-3): The Tigers have another talented big man to throw at Harvard in 6-10 senior forward Tyler Harris, though foul trouble the last two games has led to his most unproductive stretch of the season. He averaged 17 points and 9.1 rebounds over the first seven games, but has combined for eight points and seven rebounds in the last two. That has led to increased playing time for Jordon Granger and Devin Waddell, but they are a significant drop off compared to Harris, the brother of Orlando Magic forward Tobias Harris.

ABOUT HARVARD (4-6): The Crimson have their own talented post player in Zena Edosomwan, who had 23 points and a tournament-record 17 rebounds in Tuesday’s overtime victory against BYU. The 6-9 center from Los Angeles had offers coming out of high school from such top-notch programs as Arizona, UCLA and Gonzaga, but choose Harvard because of the academic challenge. Edosomwan played a team-high 40 minutes before fouling out against BYU, so his ability to bounce back quickly will be tested.

TIP-INS

1. Canty also made eight 3-pointers to finish with 28 points, seven assists and one turnover in a victory against Middle Tennessee State on Dec. 12.

2. The Tigers are shooting 58.6 from the free throw line in the last four games.

3. The 17 rebounds by Edosomwan on Tuesday are the most by a Harvard player since Tommy Amaker began coaching the Crimson in 2007-08.

PREDICTION: Auburn 71, Harvard 56