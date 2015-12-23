Harvard 69, Auburn 51

Harvard never trailed and advanced to the final of the Diamond Head Classic on Wednesday with a 69-51 spanking of Auburn at the Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu.

Five players scored in double figures for the balanced Crimson (5-6), led by 14 points from freshman guard Corey Johnson. Forwards Zena Edosomwan and Evan Cummins contributed 13 each and forward Agunwa Okolie had 11 points. Off the bench, forward Patrick Steeves chipped in 10 points and seven rebounds.

Forward Cinmeon Bowers scored a game-high 17 points off the bench for the Tigers (6-4) and reserve guard Bryce Brown tacked on 13. Forward Tyler Harris finished with a 12-point, 12-rebound double-double.

Harvard took command quickly with a 13-0 spurt, capped by Johnson’s 3-pointer with 14:27 left in the first half that gave it a 17-4 lead. It led 40-29 at halftime and pushed the margin as high as 20 when Steeves sank a jumper with 11:45 remaining.

The Crimson converted 47.2 percent of their shots from the field, including a solid 8 of 21 on 3-pointers, and drew assists on 15 of their 25 buckets.

The Tigers shot just 30.2 percent from the floor, going 6 of 25 on 3-pointers.

Harvard will play the Oklahoma-Hawaii winner in Friday’s championship game.