Preview: Auburn vs. Hawaii

Hawaii must be feeling much better about itself than Auburn heading into their third-place game Friday at the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu. The Rainbows nearly upset No. 3 Oklahoma before losing 84-81 when a 40-footer went wide at the buzzer Wednesday evening, a couple hours after Auburn went ice cold from the floor in a 69-51 loss to Harvard, losing another key player to injury in the process.

The Tigers came into the semifinal averaging 83.8 points, but shot 30 percent from the field and 1-for-18 over the final 9:04 against Harvard. Auburn has been riding the coattails of Kareem Canty this season and that was definitely the case against Harvard - but in the wrong direction - as Canty missed all but one of his 15 field goal attempts and finished with three points, miles below his 20.3 average coming in. Look for Canty to be active and aggressive against the Rainbows, who left a lot of sweat on the floor against Oklahoma. Roderick Bobbitt exploded for 32 points against the Sooners, but the senior guard also played all 40 minutes.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT AUBURN (6-4): T.J. Dunans was helped off the floor with a knee injury late in the first half and the team’s third-leading scorer won’t play Thursday, according to coach Bruce Pearl, but the injury doesn’t appear to be serious. Auburn is already without backup point guard Tahj Shamsid-Deen, who last week suffered a shoulder injury that appears more long term than Dunans’. Further changes could be coming to the starting lineup as two others besides Canty and Dunans finished with three points or less against Harvard.

ABOUT HAWAII (8-2): The Rainbows may have also suffered a problematic injury as starting point guard Quincy Smith had to be helped off the floor in the closing minutes of the semifinal after going down under a basket. Bobbitt can also play point guard, but that will only require more exertion after a heavy workload in the tournament already. Hawaii may need to repeatedly pass down low to 6-11 forward Stefan Jankovic, who’s probably feeling confident after putting up 17 points against the Sooners.

TIP-INS

1. Auburn assistant coach Todd Golden played three seasons at Saint Mary’s when Hawaii head coach Eran Ganot was a volunteer assistant and then director of basketball operations from 2005-07.

2. The Rainbows are off to their best start since the 2004 season.

3. Bobbitt averages 6.7 assists, which leads the Big West Conference and is 15th in the nation.

PREDICTION: Hawaii 82, Auburn 78