Hawaii 79, Auburn 67

Hawaii guard Roderick Bobbitt and forward Stefan Jankovic had big games, fueling the Warriors’ 79-67 win over Auburn on Friday in the third-place game of the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Bobbitt connected on six of seven 3-pointers and finished with 30 points, and Jankovic added points for the Warriors, who closed out the game with an 18-4 run in the final seven minutes.

Guard Kareem Canty led Auburn with 22 points, and freshman guard Bryce Brown finished with 20 points for the Tigers (6-5), who have lost three of four.

After falling behind early in the first half, Auburn used a 10-0 run, capped by a layup from forward Tyler Harris, to take an 18-16 lead with 8:31 to play. The game stayed tight with the Tigers taking a 32-31 lead into halftime.

The second half was filled with big runs and lead changes. Hawaii opened the second half with a 10-2 run and led 40-32 with 16 minutes to play. But Auburn responded with a run, highlighted 3-pointers from Brown and Canty to regain the lead. Canty hit a 3-pointer that put the Tigers up 60-51 with 9:20 to play.

The Warriors stormed back, with Bobbitt hitting a 3-pointer and making two free throws in the final minute to seal the win.